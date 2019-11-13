Maharashtra: Series of meetings take off

A day after President's rule was imposed, a series of meetings have taken off been Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena for the formation of an alternative government in Maharashtra.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's close aide Ahmed Patel had a closed-door meeting with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray around midnight.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar held a meeting with top leaders.

Congress state leadership also met under the chairmanship of MPCC president Balasaheb Thorat.

On Wednesday, two top Congress including Thorat and former CM Ashok Chavan met Thackeray.

"The talks are in the right direction," Thackeray said, adding that the modalities will be announced at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena troubleshooter Sanjay Raut was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital.

"The CM is going to be from Shiv Sena," Raut said emerging out of the meeting.

Ahmed has given a go ahead to the state leadership for talks with NCP and Shiv Sena.

The Congress and NCP top leadership are expected to meet in New Delhi for talks and take the negotiations further.