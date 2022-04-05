Maharashtra sets up SIT to probe allegations against ED

In what may trigger off yet another Centre vs State issue, the Maharashtra government has formed a Special Investigation team to probe allegations of corruption against the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
"Yes an SIT has been formed," State Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil told reporters in Mumbai.
According to him, the SIT would be headed by Additional Commissioner of Police Veeresh Prabhu.
It may be recalled, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's close aide Sanjay Raut had levelled charges of corruption against ED officials. He had also shot off letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu.
