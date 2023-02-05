Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA alleges threat calls

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who represents Balapur Assembly constituency in Maharashtra’s Akola district, alleged that he received threat calls by two unidentified persons on Sunday morning.
Talking to reporters, he also claimed that the callers threatened him in the name of a Union minister from the state and his son. "I received calls from two different mobile numbers and the callers threatened to kill me," Deshmukh, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena, said.
The legislator has so far not filed any police complaint in this connection.
