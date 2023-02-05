Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA alleges threat calls

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA alleges threat calls

The legislator has so far not filed any police complaint in this connection

PTI
PTI, Akola,
  • Feb 05 2023, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 20:54 ist
Nitin Deshmukh. Credit: IANS Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who represents Balapur Assembly constituency in Maharashtra’s Akola district, alleged that he received threat calls by two unidentified persons on Sunday morning.

Talking to reporters, he also claimed that the callers threatened him in the name of a Union minister from the state and his son. "I received calls from two different mobile numbers and the callers threatened to kill me," Deshmukh, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena, said.

The legislator has so far not filed any police complaint in this connection.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
India News
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Know the 5 new judges of SC who will take oath on Feb 6

Know the 5 new judges of SC who will take oath on Feb 6

Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge

Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge

Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall

Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall

Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair

Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

 