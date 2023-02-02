Maharashtra: Showing Aadhaar mandatory to buy 'koyta' in Pune in wake of surge in crime using this tool

In view of the rising use of 'koyta' or billhook by anti-social elements to terrorise and attack people in Maharashtra's Pune of late, the police have instructed the sellers of agricultural implements in the city to maintain a record of those buying such tools by noting down their Aadhaar card details, an official said on Thursday.

The move comes in the wake of a spurt in incidents of miscreants, including minors, attacking and terrorising people with koytas. Several incidents involving members of the so-called 'Koyta gangs' bullying people by brandishing billhooks, especially in areas located on the outskirts of Pune city, were reported in the past few months.

"We have asked the zonal DCPs to instruct the retail sellers of agriculture tools in their regions to ensure they record the credentials of the buyers of koytas at the time of purchase," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amol Zende. The sellers of farm equipment have been instructed to ensure that juveniles do not purchase koytas, he said. "They should also ensure that the tools are being sold for agriculture and other valid purposes only," Zende added.

According to him, the police have cracked down on several anti-social elements who were found using billhooks to terrorise people. Smartana Patil, DCP (Zone II), said a notice has been issued to the retail sellers of koytas, instructing them to record the details, like Aadhaar numbers and other credentials, of the buyers.

"Several incidents came to light in which the juveniles were found possessing koytas and indulging in criminal activities. In order to curb the menace, we have brought in some measures in which the sellers have been asked to maintain the record of buyers," she said.