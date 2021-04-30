Maharashtra signs MoU with CSIR for coronavirus genome sequencing

In a significant step, the Maharashtra government has signed an MoU with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) to carry out genome sequencing of samples on a regular basis.

As per the MoU, nearly 100 samples from 25 districts witnessing a high Covid-19 positivity rate will be collected each month and sent for genome sequencing. This will be a three-month-long research initiative, it added.

The notification was issued by Dr Pradeep Vyas, the Principal Secretary of the Public Health Department.

Also Read | Covid-19: Mumbai's test positivity rate drops below 10%

CSIR-IGIB will collect 100 samples from each district and send them to the National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), Pune and CSIR-IGIB, Faridabad for genome sequencing.

The project will cost Rs 1.62 crore, according to the notification.

Maharashtra’s government’s Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) will coordinate the efforts.

The comprehensive research will not only sequence the genome and list the number of variants, but will also map behavioral patterns of the strains based on the health issues, problems and complications faced by the patients, and the course of treatment.