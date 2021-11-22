Maharashtra signs MoU with three countries to boost healthcare tourism

The Maharashtra’s government Directorate of Tourism and Medical Value Travel Council of India (MVTCI) have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE, Bangladesh and Oman to bring the West Indian state’s wellness and healthcare tourism offerings to citizens and residents in these countries.

The MoUs were signed at the World Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Maharashtra Government’s Tourism Directorate and MVTCI have created a roadmap towards encouraging patients from foreign countries to seek out services in the state since the international travel market resumed recently.

Speaking at a media round table in Dubai, Minister of State for Tourism, Aditi Tatkare said, “The Government of Maharashtra provides world-class health amenities with 50 per cent lesser cost. We strive to provide quality, comfort and affordability in medical care.”

The state tourism department aims to explore long-term collaborations with organisations in the UAE and the region in the areas of business, investment, trade, and medical and wellness tourism.

“Maharashtra is the one-stop destination for end-to-end healthcare services and specialised healthcare providers, diligently creating a healthy ecosystem,” added Milind N Borikar, Director of Directorate of Tourism.

