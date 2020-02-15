Maharashtra: Six hurt in fight over parking space, 12 held

Maha: Six hurt in fight over parking space, 12 held

Six persons were injured in the fracas and were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said

At least six persons were injured in a dispute that erupted between residents of two housing societies over parking space in the eastern suburb of Chembur here, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested 12 persons in this regard, an official said.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when residents of two housing societies clashed over parking space at Mukund Nagar in Vashinaka, he said.

The accused pelted stones, damaging six vehicles and vandalising property, he added.

Police personnel were deployed in the area, following the clashes, the official said.

The police have arrested 12 persons under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 347 (wrongful confinement to extort property) and provisions for rioting and unlawful assembly of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

