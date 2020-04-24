Maharashtra: Six new coronavirus cases in Dharavi

Six new coronavirus patients were detected in Mumbai's Dharavi on Friday, taking the tally of cases in this sprawling slum-dominated area to 220.

One of these patients succumbed during the day, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the area to 14, said a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer.

New cases were found in Gopinath Nagar, Kalyanwadi, Janta Nagar, Banwari compound and Maulana Azad Nagar localities, he said.

The number of new cases in Dharavi has come down compared to the last few days. On Thursday, the area had reported 25 new cases.