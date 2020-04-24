Maharashtra: Six new coronavirus cases in Dharavi

Maharashtra: Six new coronavirus cases in Dharavi

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 24 2020, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 19:52 ist
The number of new cases in Dharavi has come down compared to the last few days. On Thursday, the area had reported 25 new cases. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Six new coronavirus patients were detected in Mumbai's Dharavi on Friday, taking the tally of cases in this sprawling slum-dominated area to 220.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

One of these patients succumbed during the day, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the area to 14, said a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer.

New cases were found in Gopinath Nagar, Kalyanwadi, Janta Nagar, Banwari compound and Maulana Azad Nagar localities, he said.

The number of new cases in Dharavi has come down compared to the last few days. On Thursday, the area had reported 25 new cases.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Dharavi
Mumbai

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 