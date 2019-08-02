Maharashtra: Some issues in seat sharing, admits CM

Admitting that there are some issues vis-a-vis seat-sharing between BJP and Shiv Sena, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday assured that it would be resolved.

During the 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the alliance between the two saffron alliance broke off and they had contested against each other.

In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP has a strength of 122 and Shiv Sena 63 - and they had joined hands after the polls to run the government.

In view of this, there are a lot of aspirants in both parties and some who contested last time would have to be dropped.

"No denying the fact that there are issues....like in Vidarbha we (BJP) had won most of the seats last time while our alliance partner (Sena) won most of the seats in Konkan districts... but we are contesting the polls together... we are resolving the issue," Fadnavis told a news conference in Wardha.

In fact, the BJP leadership including Fadnavis and state president and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil are in touch with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that there is no discontentment within their ranks and files.

Fadnavis said that the MahaJanadeshYatra is aimed to highlight the achievements of the alliance government.

On being asked why the Sena is part of the yatra, the CM said that the yatra is of the BJP. "They (Sena) is also undertaking a yatra," he said referring to the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Uddhav's son and Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray.

He said that the ruling alliance is getting a massive response and we will get a "historic verdict".

On the leaders from opposition parties Congress and NCP joining BJP said: "Some people have joined...some more are interested....we will take if good people come....there is no space for all to come in."