Maharashtra: Son-in-law sets paralytic man on fire

A 51-year-old paralytic man was charred to death after his son-in-law allegedly set him on fire along with his own wife and five-year-old son, in which the mother-son due suffered 80 per cent burn injuries at Gondia in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The injured are undergoing treatment in Nagpur and the accused was taken into custody for the incident that took place shortly after midnight on February 14, they said.

Aarti Shende, 35, the wife of accused Kishore Shende, 41, had been living at her father Devanand Meshram's place in Suryatola locality of Gondia for the past more than one month as her relationship with her husband had soured. "Around 12.30 am on February 14 , the accused came to Meshram`s house to meet his wife and children. He had a heated argument with his wife, which took an ugly turn when he poured petrol that he was carrying, and set on fire his wife and son Jai. He also set afire his paralytic father-in-law who was sleeping in their hut," an official of Ramnagar police station said.

Meshram was charred to death as he was unable to move, while the wife and son of the accused suffered critical burn injuries, he added. Some of the neighbours noticed flames at Meshram's house, after which they ran to help. They also informed the police, after which a team from Ramnagar police station reached the spot.

They immediately shifted the injured mother and her son to the hospital, the police said. Senior police officials visited the spot and took stock of the situation. The accused was taken into custody and an investigation into the case is underway.