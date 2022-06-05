Maharashtra stands with Kashmiri Pandits, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra stands firmly behind the Kashmiri Pandits and will do everything possible to help them, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said amid the “target killing” of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Shiv Sena as well as the Sharad Pawar-led NCP - which along with Congress - runs the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra - accused the Centre of not being able to protect Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits.

"For the past few days, there has been targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus in Kashmir Valley….within a month’s time, nine Kashmiri Pandits were killed,” Thackeray said in a press statement issued on Sunday night.

Targeting the BJP, though without naming the former ally, Thackeray said: “The Kashmiri Pandits were shown the dream of ‘ghar vapasi’…but they are being targeted and killed….the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is shocking,” he said.

“As Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister, I can only promise that Maharashtra will stand firmly behind the Kashmiri Pandits in these difficult times…We will do whatever is possible for Kashmiri Pandits, we will not leave them in the lurch,” he said.

Thackeray recalled how in 1995, late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray ensured a quota in educational institutes in the state for the children of Kashmiri Pandits.

Meanwhile, the NCP lashed out at the Centre for the current situation. “Home Minister Amit Shah failed to protect lives of Kashmiri Hindus…..In a scenario where leaders of the BJP are busy promoting The Kashmir Files for their own political purpose the Modi-government has miserably failed to protect the lives of Kashmiri Hindus and Pandits,” said NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.

“As the Home Minister of the country, it is the duty of Amit Shah to protect the lives of the citizens of the country. The rise of insurgency once again in the valley targeting civilians is failure of intelligence machinery in the valley. Amit Shah should personally ensure the safety of all Kashmiri citizens,” he added.

The Modi-led BJP government had promised safe return to the Kashmiri Pandits to the valley, but the same promises have turned out to be another jumla as Modi’s government made no concrete efforts to reestablish the Kashmiri Pandits in their homeland, he said.