Maharashtra stands with Kashmiri Pandits: Uddhav

Thackeray recalled how in 1995, late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray ensured a quota in educational institutes for children of Kashmiri Pandits

  • Jun 05 2022, 11:47 ist
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra stands firmly behind the Kashmiri Pandits and will do everything possible to help them, chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said amid the “target killing” of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir.

"For the past few days, there has been targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus in Kashmir Valley… within a month’s time, nine Kashmiri Pandits were killed,” Thackeray said in a press statement issued on Sunday night.

Targeting the BJP, though without naming the former ally, Thackeray said: “The Kashmiri Pandits were shown the dream of ‘ghar vapasi’…but they are being targeted and killed….the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is shocking,” he said.

“As Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister, I can only promise that Maharashtra will stand firmly behind the Kashmiri Pandits in these difficult times….We will do whatever is possible for Kashmiri Pandits, we will not leave them in the lurch,” he said.

Thackeray recalled how in 1995, late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray ensured a quota in educational institutes in the state for the children of Kashmiri Pandits.

