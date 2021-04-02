Maharashtra stares at blood shortage amid pandemic

Maharashtra is staring at a massive blood shortage amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has flagged the issue with the Maharashtra government, which is reviewing the situation on a daily basis.

The drastic drop in the number of blood donation camps – because of the pandemic – has led to a dip in collection across the state.

“There is a shortage of blood. In some places like in Mumbai, Thane and Pune it is five to six to seven days… other places have a stock of 10 days,” said Food and Drug Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane.

Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad described the shortage as acute and appealed to people to come forward to donate blood.

“There is an acute shortage of blood in Maharashtra. Blood banks are running dry and we have blood only to suffice for the next 7 to 8 days. It's a dire need of the hour for people to come forward and donate blood,” he said and appealed to the youth to donate blood “voluntarily and selflessly”.

The government has appealed to political parties, NGOs and the corporate sector to undertake blood donation camps.

“Also people are working from home and colleges are shut which is leading to the shortage,” STBC officials said.