Maharashtra stares at blood shortage amid pandemic

Maharashtra stares at blood shortage amid pandemic

There was a drastic drop in the number of blood donation camps due to Covid-19 restrictions

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 02 2021, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 08:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Maharashtra is staring at a massive blood shortage amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has flagged the issue with the Maharashtra government, which is reviewing the situation on a daily basis.

The drastic drop in the number of blood donation camps – because of the pandemic – has led to a dip in collection across the state.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

“There is a shortage of blood. In some places like in Mumbai, Thane and Pune it is five to six to seven days… other places have a stock of 10 days,” said Food and Drug Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane.

Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad described the shortage as acute and appealed to people to come forward to donate blood.

“There is an acute shortage of blood in Maharashtra. Blood banks are running dry and we have blood only to suffice for the next 7 to 8 days. It's a dire need of the hour for people to come forward and donate blood,” he said and appealed to the youth to donate blood “voluntarily and selflessly”.

The government has appealed to political parties, NGOs and the corporate sector to undertake blood donation camps.

“Also people are working from home and colleges are shut which is leading to the shortage,” STBC officials said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus
blood shortage

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | First women military cops gear up for Army

In Pics | First women military cops gear up for Army

DH Toon | 'Our April Fool's Day is on November 8'

DH Toon | 'Our April Fool's Day is on November 8'

Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot

Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot

1st batch of women military cops gears up to join Army

1st batch of women military cops gears up to join Army

Instagram Reels gets TikTok's duet-like feature

Instagram Reels gets TikTok's duet-like feature

'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach

'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach

In Pics | 10 must-watch Rajinikanth movies

In Pics | 10 must-watch Rajinikanth movies

Man found 15,000 bees in his car after grocery shopping

Man found 15,000 bees in his car after grocery shopping

 