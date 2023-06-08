MSCW seeks report on 'shocking' Mira road murder

Maharashtra State Commission for Woman seeks report on 'shocking' Mira road murder

The commission said that similar incidents are increasing and the state Home department needs to look into the issue.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 08 2023, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 15:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Describing the incident of brutal murder of a 32-year-old woman by her partner as “shocking”, the Maharashtra State Commission for Woman (MSCW) has sought a report from the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police commissionerate on the issue. 

Also Read | Mutilated corpse of woman found in Mumbai suburbs

MSCW Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has written to Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police chief Madhukar Pandey to submit a status report, under section 12 (2) and 12 (3) of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, 1993, at the earliest. 

“The victim woman was killed and her body was chopped into pieces by the suspect. The incident has put humanity to shame,” Chakankar said, adding that similar incidents are increasing and the state Home department needs to look into the issue.

India News
Crime
Crime Against Women
Maharashtra
Mumbai

