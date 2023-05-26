Maharashtra: Tanker carrying chemicals overturns

Maharashtra: Tanker carrying chemicals overturns; traffic disrupted

The tanker was carrying 25 tonnes of toluene

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 26 2023, 12:48 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 12:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A tanker carrying chemical to Gujarat overturned on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Friday, which affected the movement of traffic for a few hours, an official said.

The incident, in which nobody was injured, occurred around 1.50 am at Patlipada, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC). "The tanker carrying 25 tonnes of toluene overturned, causing the chemical to spill on the road. After being informed, the fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot and covered the chemical on the road with sand to avoid any untoward incident," he said.

The tanker, which was going to Surat from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Raigad district, was removed from the place with the help of a crane and the traffic movement on the route was restored around 4 am, Sawant added.

