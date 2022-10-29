Maharashtra Task Force express concern over Long Covid

Amid the emergence of a new XBB variant, the Maharashtra government’s Covid-19 Task Force has expressed concerns over Long Covid.

“The experts expressed concerns about Long Covid. The incidence of conditions such as diabetes, brain fog and heart disease seems to be increasing. Therefore, monitoring and follow-up of Covid-recovered patients are necessary,” according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the Public Health Department.

The government also recommended the use of masks. “Even though masks are not mandatory in public places anymore, it will be beneficial to use masks in hospital and clinic premises by health care workers and others,” it said.

The IDSP confirmed that so far 36 patients of the XBB variant have been found in the state.

The maximum number of 21 cases has been reported from Pune followed by Thane (10), Nagpur (two) and one each in Akola, Amravati and Raigad.

Two of these patients are between the age group of 11-20 years, 13 are from 21-40 years, 14 are from 41-60 years and 7 patients are above 60 years. Among these, 22 are males and 14 are females.

Out of the 36, 19 had some symptoms and others were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

Barring 2 of the 36, all were vaccinated and 5 had also taken the booster dose.

Among those infected by XBB, six patients (17.7 per cent) had had Covid infection in the past.

“Thirty-two patients recovered in home isolation and only 4 were admitted in the hospital as a precautionary measure or lack of necessary conditions for home isolation. Nobody needed Oxygen or ventilatory support,” the IDSP said.

The Public Health Department said that after studying the XBB variant found in the state, Singapore and other countries, even if the infections increase, the new variant seems mild and most patients could be treated in home isolation. “Minimal number of patients may need hospitalization,” it said.