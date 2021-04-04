Teen hangs self after mother switches off TV

Maharashtra teen hangs self after mother switches off TV

PTI
PTI, Beed,
  • Apr 04 2021, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 16:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

A 19-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after his mother switched off the television at home in Kej tehsil of Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday morning in Vakilwadi area, an official said.

The deceased, who studied at a local school, was watching television lying down after his online classes got over, he said.

"His mother asked him to watch TV sitting properly and then proceeded to switch it off. Thereafter, he went to the bathroom and hanged himself. His mother and sister later found the body and informed the police," the official added.

Kej police have registered a case and are probing further, he said.

Maharashtra
Suicide

