Maharashtra: Teen raped; hostel superintendent, nurse, mother held

PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jun 05 2020, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 23:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The superintendent of a hostel in Katol in Nagpur district was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old physically-challenged girl, police said on Friday.

The victim's mother and a nurse have also been held for allegedly forcing the teen to undergo an abortion at home, Inspector Mahadev Achrekar of Katol police station said.

"The girl, a Class VI student, was living in the hostel for the past five years. She was repeatedly raped by superintendent Rajendra Kalbande (44) from March this year. When she got pregnant, a nurse identified as Sindhu Dehankar and the victim's mother forced her to undergo an abortion at her home," he said.

Acting on a tip-off about the abortion, police managed to zero in on the three accused, who have been charged under IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

