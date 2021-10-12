Maharashtra: Teenage girl gets pregnant after being raped; 20-year-old man held

Teen gets pregnant after being raped; man held

  Oct 12 2021
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man on several occasions in Maharashtra's Palghar district following which she became pregnant, police said on Tuesday. The 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday night, an official from the Jawhar police station said.

The accused and the girl, both residents of a hamlet in Jawhar taluka, were in a relationship for the last year. The girl became pregnant and delivered a premature child a couple of days back, the official said.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl on Saturday, the police arrested the man and registered a case against him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

