Maharashtra: Thane's Covid-19 recovery rate nears 90%

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra's Thane district is nearing 90 per cent, while the death rate stands at 2.53 per cent, an official said on Friday.

Of the 1,97,000 cases of Covid-19 reported in the district so far, 1,77,206 patients have recovered from the infection and 4,983 have died of it, the official said.

The district currently has 14,810 active cases, he said.

As many as 1,288 tested positive for the infection, while 36 succumbed to it on Thursday, the official said.

The recovery rate in the civic limits of Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Amberanth and Badlapur has crossed 90 per cent each, he said.

With 47,148 cases, Kalyan has recorded the maximum number of infections, followed by Thane city with 42,626, Navi Mumbai with 41,383, he said.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Palghar district has reported 38,641 cases and 801 deaths so far, an official said.