Maharashtra: Tiger captured in Yavatmal

Pandharkawda Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Kiran Jagtap said the tiger was seen moving around very close to Bramhani and Kolar villages last month

PTI
PTI, Yavatmal,
  • Dec 08 2022, 02:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 02:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Pandharkawda forest division in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Wednesday tranquilised and captured a 'Conflict Tiger' that had killed one person Kolar area last month, a forest official said.

Talking to PTI, Pandharkawda Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Kiran Jagtap said the tiger was seen moving around very close to Bramhani and Kolar villages last month.

"There was fear among the villagers as incidents of tiger attack took place very close the villages. Hence, the forest department decided to tranquilise the concerned tiger and remove it from the area," he said. The forest department started tracking and monitoring the tiger for tranquilising attempts. "Finally, the Amravati Rapid Rescue team was successful to tranquilising the tiger today morning from Pimpri substation in Kolar. The concerned tiger has been sent to Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur," he said. 

