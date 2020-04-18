Maha: Tiger mauls woman to death in Gondia forest

Maharashtra: Tiger mauls woman to death in Gondia forest

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Apr 18 2020, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 15:45 ist
AFP photo for representation

In the third tiger attack reported in a week's time, a 32-year-old woman was killed by a big cat at Mouza Mangejhari in Tirora forest range in Gondia district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday, a forest official said.

The incident took place at around 6.30 am, when a group of people from Mangejhari ventured into the forest to collect fallen branches, range forest officer S K Aakre said.

The tiger attacked the victim Anita Tumhare and dragged her for 400 metres and fled the scene, he said.

Forest officials rushed to the spot and the victim body was recovered and sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that an immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh was provided to the deceased's family.

Earlier in the week, a 40-year-old man was killed by a tiger at Aramori forest range in Gadchiroli, while a 56-year- old man died in an attack at Pench Tiger Reserve.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
tiger
woman
Maharashtra
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 