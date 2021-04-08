Maharashtra to cap Remdesivir price as Covid-19 rages

As the Covid-19 pandemic’s second wave plays havoc, the Maharashtra government has decided to cap the prices of broad-spectrum antiviral drug Remdesivir.

Besides, it warned of a crackdown on stockists who are hoarding the drug and pleaded doctors for judicial use of the injection.

With the active cases shooting beyond the five-lakh mark in Maharashtra, the demand for the medicine authorised for emergency use to treat Covid-19 has gone up.

Shocking visuals of serpentine queues outside pharmacy went viral on social media – with people standing for hours together to get the medicine.

Three functionaries - Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh and Food and Drug Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingne said that efforts are being made to tide over the crisis.

The daily requirement of Remdesivir is around 50,000 – and with the patients increasing the demand is expected to increase in the days to come.

Prices per injection in the black market are between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 and even more, according to reports reaching here. “These are pandemic times, let's not engage in profiteering,” he said.

Tope chaired an online meeting of pharma companies manufacturing Remdesivir and urged them to replenish stocks. “We are requesting them to give us the necessary stocks… We are also meeting them to fix a price cap between Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,400,” he said. “I am also requesting pharmacists not to hoard and sell in black market or the consequence can be severe,” he said.

He also appealed to doctors not to prescribe Remdesivir if it is not necessary. “Let us go as per protocol. Let's not prescribe indiscriminately but judicially,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Shingane said that in government hospitals there is a stock that would last for seven days to eight days. “We have asked to keep a check and hoarding will not be tolerated,” he said.

“There have been reports of shortage and we are taking necessary steps,” said Deshmukh, pointing out that while we are facing the second wave, the third wave has already hit some countries.

Meanwhile, the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the situation is serious but still the government is keen on doing politics. "There is a shortage of oxygen, beds of all categories in hospitals, it is running out of stocks of Ramdesivir but still it does politics on vaccine supplies," he said.

“Only medicines that work in Covid-19 are steroids and Remdesivir. There is an acute shortage of Remdesivir, possibly due to hoarding and racketeering, especially in Maharashtra. It's high time the government steps in,” said Dr Ishwar Gilada, the secretary-general of Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG). "While there is no shortage of steroids as there are several manufacturers, on the other hand, here are half a dozen pharma companies that make Remdesivir. We need to ensure that the stocks are there, this is the second wave," he said.