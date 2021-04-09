Maharashtra to decide on full lockdown at all-party meeting

Amid the worsening Covid-19 pandemic situation in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened an all-party meeting to discuss the fallout of the second wave and a possible total lockdown.

Maharashtra has been reporting an average of over 55,000-plus cases daily for nearly a week now.

The night curfew, prohibitory orders during the day does not seem to be yielding desired results and further strengthening of the restrictions.

The two issues before the government are conducting the 10th and 12th board examinations in Maharashtra and whether to impose restrictions on travel in local trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission – scheduled for April 11 - has been postponed due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestions of the April 11-14 ‘Tika Utsav’ would also be discussed during the meeting.

Official confirmation of the all-party meeting is awaited.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil, when asked, said that the Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar would attend the meeting. Besides the lockdown, other issues that would figure include the emerging situation and projections, Covid-19 vaccination, shortage of vaccine, Remdesivir injections, oxygen and pressure on health infrastructure would be discussed.

“I personally feel that a three-week lockdown may be necessary, however, it is my opinion,” state relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

State public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope too indicated a lockdown. “We are heading towards a lockdown but I hope that we don't have to go for one. Before that, if we contain the virus, we will be happy, satisfied and contented. We are hoping for the best," he said.