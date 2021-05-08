Maharashtra to form Task Force for pediatrics to prepare for third wave

With medical experts world over suggesting that the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic would hit children the most, the Maharashtra government has decided to form a Covid Pediatric Task Force.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state’s Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope made the announcements.

“Experts are fearing that children would hit hard during the third wave…accordingly we are forming a task force comprising experts and pediatricians,” Thackeray said.

“A Covid Task Force of Pediatricians will be formed immediately to treat the Covid-19 infections, especially among children, create the pediatric treatment protocols, etc,” Tope said.

The state has till date recorded 1,49,224 infections of children in the 1-10 age group and 3,38,397 in the 11-20 age, totally accounting for 9.97 per cent of the state’s total caseload, with a majority not yet cleared for vaccination by the Centre.

Mumbai Suburban district Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray asked the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ramp up facilities for children earlier this week.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, the Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said that steps are being taken now based on experiences of the first and second wave.

At the government level, all the Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have been flagged the issue and asked to make necessary preparations.

At the same time, there are projections that the medical oxygen needs would be high and hence, production in the state is being increased from the existing 1,200 MT to 3,000 MT.