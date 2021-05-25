'Maharashtra to get 60,000 vials of Amphotericin B from June 1 through global tender'

Maharashtra would get 60,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, the key drug for the treatment of mucormycosis patients, from June 1 onwards through the global tender floated by the government in addition to the allocation made by the Centre, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.

There are 2,245 patients of mucormycosis, also known as the 'black fungus', in Maharashtra, Tope told reporters after attending a review meeting on the mucormycosis and Covid-19 cases in the state.

"The state has floated a global tender for procuring Amphotericin-B vials for the treatment of mucormycosis. The state would get 60,000 vials of the medicine from June 1 onwards. It will be an additional supply apart from the current allocation of the medicine by the Centre," he said.

The minister said there are 2,245 patients of black fungus in the state and out of them, 1,007 are already covered under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).

“The entire cost of the treatment of mucormycosis patients under the MJPJAY will be free, including the cost of the medicine. The state is also trying to cap the cost of the treatment of mucormycosis patients who are admitted in private hospitals,” he said.

Tope said the Maharashtra government has issued a GR (government resolution) regarding such treatment and the finance department has allocated Rs 30 crore for the same. There have been several cases of mucormycosis, a rare but serious fungal infection, among Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra and some other states.

Speaking about the pandemic scenario, Tope said Maharashtra currently has 3,27,000 active Covid-19 cases while the case recovery rate has improved to 93 per cent.

Maharashtra's current case positivity rate is around 12 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.5 per cent, he said. Tope said the case positivity rate in 18 districts is higher than the average positivity rate of the state. “The state government has decided to stop home isolation completely in these 18 districts. The collectors are asked to set up more Covid Care Centres (CCCs) and admit all the active patients there,” he said.

It is also decided to use 25 per cent funding of the 15th finance commission for erecting CCCs and similar facilities for isolation of Covid-19 patients in villages and rural areas, the minister said.

The collectors have been directed to use the premium charged for the minor mineral auction for setting up the CCC in the villages, he said.

“Testing has to be done in a focused manner. Once a person tests positive for coronavirus, all the high and low risks persons should be tested diligently. The state has also asked the collectors of the 18 districts to avoid random testings in a large number to artificially lower the positivity rate,” the health minister said.

He said all the collectors in the state have been directed to complete the fire audit in their respective areas at the earliest.

"The Asha workers, who work as an extension to several government schemes, will now be trained with (to operate) RAT and self-testing kits of Covid-19," Tope said, adding these workers will be asked to encourage villagers to undergo testing as well as sensitize people about vaccination.

Responding to a question on global tenders issued for vaccine procurement, the minister said, “There has been no response to our global tender by any vaccine producers. We have sent email for Sputnik-V but yet to hear from them. The state is of the opinion that the Centre take an initiative to float a tender on the behalf of the state and procure vaccines.”