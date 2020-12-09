Maharashtra to get Shakti Act on lines of Disha Law

After working on it for close to one year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will come out with Shakti Act – aimed at curbing crime against women and children in Maharashtra.

The act is in line with the The Disha Act, or the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019.

Bringing in a separate law in the wake of crime against women and children, it was listed among the top priority areas when Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister.

The Cabinet has cleared the draft bill to amend sections of Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

“The Cabinet has approved the draft bill which will be tabled in the state legislature next week during the winter session,” Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters.

Once it is cleared by the Maharashtra legislature, it would be sent to the Centre and would come in force once it receives the Presidential accent.

It provides for completing investigation and trial within a time frame and also has stringent punishment including heavy fines and death penalty.

It will also enable setting up of police teams and special courts will be set up for investigation and trial of cases against women and children.