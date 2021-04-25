Maharashtra to get SII's 'maximum support' for vaccination

As India struggles with its second wave of Covid-19 infections, hotspot Maharashtra reported a decline in fresh cases. While still featuring among the top 5 states burdened with the virus, Maharashtra reported 67,160 new cases and 676 deaths in the past 24 hours.

However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office tweeted that the Serum Institute of India and its CEO Adar Poonawalla have pledged ‘maximum support’ for the state’s inoculation drive.

“CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has been assured of maximum support by Mr. @adarpoonawalla and the Serum Institute of India to ensure maximum vaccination at the earliest in the State of Maharashtra”, the CMO tweeted.

With most people inoculated, Maharashtra stands a better chance at battling the pandemic.

With no clear antidote for the virus and new variants amplifying the damage, experts have been stressing for fast vaccination of all citizens. Vaccines are the best bet to reduce the severity of Covid-19 infections and mortality from it.