Maharashtra to get SII's 'maximum support' for vaccines

Maharashtra to get SII's 'maximum support' for vaccination

Maharashtra reported 67,160 new cases and 676 deaths in the past 24 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2021, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 10:39 ist
Beneficiaries queue to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Credit: PTI Photo

As India struggles with its second wave of Covid-19 infections, hotspot Maharashtra reported a decline in fresh cases. While still featuring among the top 5 states burdened with the virus, Maharashtra reported 67,160 new cases and 676 deaths in the past 24 hours.

However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office tweeted that the Serum Institute of India and its CEO Adar Poonawalla have pledged ‘maximum support’ for the state’s inoculation drive.

Read more: Covid variant possibly behind the new wave was found in Maharashtra last year

“CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has been assured of maximum support by Mr. @adarpoonawalla and the Serum Institute of India to ensure maximum vaccination at the earliest in the State of Maharashtra”, the CMO tweeted.

With most people inoculated, Maharashtra stands a better chance at battling the pandemic.

With no clear antidote for the virus and new variants amplifying the damage, experts have been stressing for fast vaccination of all citizens. Vaccines are the best bet to reduce the severity of Covid-19 infections and mortality from it.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uddhav Thackeray
Coronavirus vaccine
Adar Poonawalla
Maharashtra
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tales of the forgotten

Tales of the forgotten

Oscars to reunite stars as 'Nomadland' seeks big prize

Oscars to reunite stars as 'Nomadland' seeks big prize

DH Toon | Covid SOS! To whom it may concern!

DH Toon | Covid SOS! To whom it may concern!

Pandemic a shot in the arm for anti-vaccine movement

Pandemic a shot in the arm for anti-vaccine movement

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

 