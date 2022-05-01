Maharashtra to have bulk drug, medical equipment park

Maharashtra is setting up two major facilities - a bulk drug park in Raigad and a medical equipment park - in Aurangabad.

The two facilities would be linked to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

Addressing the 62nd Maharashtra Foundation Day festivities, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke of the two mega projects.

“The Maharashtra government has planned a bulk drug park in the Raigad district along the Delhi- Mumbai corridor. This will be set up in an area of 2,500 acres of land. Besides this, a medical equipment park had also been planned at the Auric Smart City in Bidkin near Aurangabad. This will be spread in 350 acres of land,” he said.

In his address, Koshyari also spoke about the infrastructure projects in the state.

The construction of the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg is near completion and will soon be partially opened for transportation, he said on the ambitious mega-project that would connect Mumbai to Nagpur.

“The coastal project in Mumbai, the ring road around Pune city, the capacity building of Mumbai-Pune Expressway, construction of new road on the Khopoli-Khandala Ghat, Versova- Bandra Sea Link, Thane Creek Bridge, Greenfield Konkan Express Highway, Revas to Reddy Marine Highway, the Versova-Virar sea route project, Virar to Alibaug multi-purpose transport corridor and construction works of many such developmental projects had gained momentum,” the Governor said.

On the Mumbai Metro projects, he said: “More impetus has been given to the construction of metro projects in order to strengthen the public transportation system in Mumbai. The phases of Mumbai metro railway-2A and Mumbai metro railway Line-7 had been pressed into service and the work of 14 other Metro projects is going on with greater pace,” he said.

