Maharashtra to hold discussions on Old Pension Scheme

With the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) snowballing into a major political issue in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government would hold deliberations on Monday to come out with some kind of a solution.

The employees of the state government have threatened to go on indefinite strike from 14 March demanding the revival of the OPS.

The Maharashtra State Government Employees Federation (MSGEF) has been spearheading the demand.

Also Read — Find less costly ways to address pension concerns instead of OPS, says Raghuram Rajan

The BJP-led NDA government led by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003 had scrapped the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and introduced the National Pension Scheme (NPS) from 1 April, 2004.

Leaders of employees' organisations have been called for a meeting on Monday.

The issue has gained momentum after at least five states – Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Punjab – announced their plans to roll out OPS.

“I have requested all unions of state employees and teachers to come forward for the discussion. There is a midway that can be found between NPS and OPS," Fadnavis said, adding that we have to look at the future and plan accordingly and not just for scoring politically.

The Maharashtra Rajya Castribe Karmachari Kalyan Mahasangh has launched a Nagpur-Mumbai long march traversing through 20 districts which will reach the Maharashtra Legislature and join a protest on 14 March.

It may be mentioned, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in February announced setting up a high-powered panel to study the feasibility of bringing back the OPS.

Fadnavis has said that the OPS could put a massive burden on the exchequer post 2030.

In January, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had cautioned states on reverting to the DA-linked OPS.