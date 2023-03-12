Maharashtra to replicate honey villages in districts

Buoyed by the success of India’s first “honey village” at Manghar in the popular picturesque hill station of Mahabaleshwar in Satara district, the Maharashtra government now plans to replicate the example in other districts.

The ‘Madhache Gaon’ (honey village) in Manghar - nestled in the Sahyadri ranges - has gained popularity in just a few months.

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-led Shiv Sena-BJP government will extend support to the projects.

On 16 May, 2022, when the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power, the first honey village of Manghar was inaugurated by the then Industries Minister Subhash Desai as part of Project Honeybee.

Last week, when Fadnavis tabled the State Budget 2023-24, he announced that the initiative of Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board (MSKVIB) would be taken forward.

“Manghar village in Mahabaleshwar has become famous as honey village. The people of the village have got permanent employment through bee keeping. This initiative will be implemented in other districts of the State,” Fadnavis said in his budget speech.

While the hill station of Mahabaleshwar is the focal point of the apiary operations in the state, Manghar has been able to showcase the importance by attracting tourists. Of the 1.25 lakh kg honey produced in Maharashtra, around 35,000 kg is produced in and around the hill station.

The MSKVIB is promoting integrated bee-keeping, bee-breeding and honey production schemes.

One of the interesting features of Manghar is that out of the 100 families in this village 80 are engaged in the business of beekeeping.