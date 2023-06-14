Maharashtra to set up museum on Chanakya in Lonavala

Maharashtra to set up museum on Chanakya in Lonavala

Chanakya is widely credited for having played an important role in the establishment of the Mauryan empire.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 14 2023, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 19:10 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (R) and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI Photo

In a first-of-its-kind of initiative in India, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has decided to set up a museum dedicated to Chanakya in the popular hill station of Lonavala located between Mumbai and Pune. 

One of the most influential persons of Indian history, Chanakya was a polymath who was a teacher, author, strategist, philosopher, economist, jurist and royal advisor among other things.

He is traditionally identified as Kauṭilya or Vishnugupta, who authored the ancient Indian political treatise, the Arthashastra

Chanakya assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta and his rise to power and is widely credited for having played an important role in the establishment of the Mauryan empire. 

“We would build the Acharya Chanakya Museum in Lonavala which would showcase his works on politics, economics, social affairs,  military strategy and religion,” state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said on Wednesday. 

"The government is also planning to start short courses of up to seven days for tourists, teachers, and students interested in Chanakya," he added.

The Lonavala centre would also have a grand statue of Chanakya.

