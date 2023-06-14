Maharashtra to set up museum on Chanakya in Lonavala

In a first-of-its-kind of initiative in India, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has decided to set up a museum dedicated to Chanakya in the popular hill station of Lonavala located between Mumbai and Pune.
One of the most influential persons of Indian history, Chanakya was a polymath who was a teacher, author, strategist, philosopher, economist, jurist and royal advisor among other things.
He is traditionally identified as Kauṭilya or Vishnugupta, who authored the ancient Indian political treatise, the Arthashastra.
Chanakya assisted the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta and his rise to power and is widely credited for having played an important role in the establishment of the Mauryan empire.
“We would build the Acharya Chanakya Museum in Lonavala which would showcase his works on politics, economics, social affairs, military strategy and religion,” state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said on Wednesday.
"The government is also planning to start short courses of up to seven days for tourists, teachers, and students interested in Chanakya," he added.
The Lonavala centre would also have a grand statue of Chanakya.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP
Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings
Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights
Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades
New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram
Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter
Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades
Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism
Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands
MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark