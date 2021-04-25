Maharashtra to give vaccine to all citizens for free

Maharashtra to vaccinate all its citizens against Covid-19 free of cost

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that in the time of crisis the government would help its people

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 25 2021, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 16:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

In a significant move, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to vaccinate the people of the state free of cost.

The ongoing vaccination drive and the plans ahead were discussed at the weekly Cabinet meeting last week.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that global tenders would be floated and vaccines would be purchased for the people. “The Chief Minister would make an announcement soon,” he said.

Read | Covid-19: Missing 'fear factor' among citizens compounded crisis during second wave, says Mumbai doctor

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, state NCP chief spokesperson and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that in the time of crisis the government would help its people.

“The Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Finance Minister, has spoken about it….we will float tenders and get the best vaccine…we need to produce nearly 14 crore vaccine doses and two jabs are needed,” he said.

 

Also Read | These 10 states form 74% of India's new Covid-19 cases

The government’s top officials are also in touch with the management of Pune-based Serum Institute of India and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which is rolling out Covishield and Covaxin, respectively.

Both companies have given vaccines to the Centre at Rs 150 per dose.

Serum Institute has offered the vaccine at Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals, while Bharat Biotech vaccine will be available at Rs 600 per dose for state governments and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

Tales of the forgotten

Tales of the forgotten

 