Maharashtra to withdraw Covid lockdown-related cases filed under Section 188 IPC

The cases were largely for moving around during the night curfew and stepping out in groups flouting the prohibitory orders

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 29 2022, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 19:35 ist
Police personnel walk past a painted message that reads 'Please Protect Yourself And Others' at Marine Drive in Mumbai. Credit: PTI File Photo

In a significant move, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is contemplating withdrawing cases against commoners and citizens registered during the Covid-19 triggered lockdown. 

These cases pertain to section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, under which one can face action for violation of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said that the cases were mostly filed under section 188 of IPC. “The proposal would be put up before the Cabinet which would take a final call,” Walse-Patil said.

The cases were lodged during the three waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cases were largely for moving around during the night curfew, stepping out in groups flouting the prohibitory orders, people venturing out to public places like beaches, families violating the rules of travel by private vehicles, movement beyond permitted hours among others.

Maharashtra
Covid-19 lockdown
India News

