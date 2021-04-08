Maharashtra traders threaten to protest against Covid-19 curbs

Traders in Aurangabad have threatened to protest against restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As per the state government's order of 'Break the Chain', all shops under the non-essential category will remain closed till April 30.

Expressing unhappiness over the order, the Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal on Wednesday said salon owners here will burn an effigy of the government on Saturday and shave off their heads as part of the 'mundan andolan' on April 22.

They will also stage a 'ghantanaad' (ringing of bells) agitation outside their shops on April 14.

Representatives of the Aurangabad Jilha Vyapari Mahasangh met the district collector on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum, saying they should either be allowed to open their shops or given "permission for self-immolation".

Nearly two lakh labourers are employed with about 40,000 merchants in the district, according to the traders' body.

They also demanded a package from the government to sustain their livelihood.