Maharashtra: Train knocks man dead on track in Nagpur

The deceased, who hailed from Bihar, was a resident of Godhni area in Nagpur

PTI
Nagpur,
  Apr 29 2023, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 20:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 25-year-old man was run over by a train on the Nagpur-Delhi route near Nagpur in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The deceased, who hailed from Bihar, was a resident of Godhni area in Nagpur.

A case of accidental death has been registered and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the man, an official said.

Maharashtra
Nagpur
India News

