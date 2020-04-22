Maharashtra: Transgenders provide free meals to poor

Maharashtra: Transgenders provide free meals to poor during coronavirus lockdown

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 22 2020, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 16:40 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

After NGOs and government agencies, now members of the transgender community have also come out to help the needy during the COVID-19 lockdown at Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district.

Transgenders have been feeding the needy, many of whom have lost their livelihoods ever since the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, an activist said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

At Ulhasnagar's Camp no. 4, transgenders have been providing free meals to the poor in the area twice a day, he said.

The initiative was managed by a local NGO along with transgenders and several other volunteers, he added.

The move has garnered appreciation from locals and the authorities alike, as transgenders are themselves a marginalised community and are often discriminated against in their everyday life, the activist said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra
Transgender
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN

Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 