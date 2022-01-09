Maharashtra revises Covid-19 guidelines — Check details

Maharashtra tweaks Covid rules, allows gyms, beauty parlours to function at 50% capacity

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 09 2022, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 15:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

After dissent over the Covid-19 guidelines from several bodies, the Maharashtra government on Sunday allowed gyms and beauty parlours in the state to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

On Saturday, the government came out with fresh guidelines, restricting movement of people and announcing fines for violating Covid-appropriate behaviour.

According to the new order, movement of people in groups of five or more between 5 am and 11 pm will not be allowed. Besides, no movement of people will be allowed from 11 pm to 5 pm, except for essential purposes.

The order initially stated that swimming pools, spas, gyms, beauty salons and wellness centres will remain closed till further orders. However, now, gyms and hair-cutting saloons have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Entertainment parks, zoos, museums will remain shut.

Shopping malls and market complexes will operate with 50 per cent capacity with adherence Covid protocols and only vaccinated persons would be allowed.

Cinema halls, theatres, restaurants have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

The new order was approved by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after lengthy meetings.

(With DHNS inputs)

