Maharashtra: Two dead, 65 injured as tempo falls into gorge

The incident took place at Kudpan when the victims were returning in the tempo after attending a wedding

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 08 2021, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 22:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Two persons died and 65 others were injured after a speeding tempo (mini truck) fell into a gorge near Poladpur in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place at Kudpan when the victims were returning in the tempo after attending a wedding at Satara Kondushi.

The driver lost cotrol and the vehicle fell down 250 feet into the gorge, the official said.

Police have recovered two dead bodies so far and the injured have been sent to government hospital at Poladpur, he said.

Maharashtra
Accident
Raigad

