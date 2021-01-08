Maharashtra: Two dead, several injured in Raigad road accident

Maharashtra: 2 dead in Raigad road accident

The incident took place at Kudpan when the victims were returning in the tempo after attending a wedding

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 08 2021, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 00:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

At least four persons were killed and several others injured when a truck carrying a marriage party fell into a 200-feet gorge in Raigad district on Friday.

The incident took place near Kudpan village. Those injured have been shifted to a hospital in Poladpur, Raigad district collector Nidhi Choudhury said 

"Police and revenue officials have reached the spot," she said and confirmed two deaths in the incident. "We are awaiting more details," she added.

Nearly 25 to 30 persons have been injured in the incident. Police teams from Poladpur and local trekkers from Mahad group have reached the spot to carry out rescue and relief operation.

The marriage party was coming from Ratnagiri district. Over the last two days, there have been a few spells of rains in parts of Raigad.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Accident
Raigad

