Maharashtra: 2 held for allegedly raping 30 y/o woman

Maharashtra: Two held for allegedly raping 30-year-old woman

PTI
PTI, Jalna,
  • Dec 14 2020, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 23:57 ist
Representative image/Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman at a farm in Jalna district of Maharashtra on December 11, police said.

The accused, Sudhir Suryavanshi andShriram Bankar, had circulated the clip of the incident on social media, an official said.

"The incident occurred last Friday when the victim woman was working at a farm in Tirathpuri village in Ghansawangi tehsil of the district," she said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and criminal intimidation, and under the Information Technology Act.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
rape

What's Brewing

Black sand-like asteroid dust found in Japan probe box

Black sand-like asteroid dust found in Japan probe box

Santa 'immune' to Covid, can make Christmas rounds: WHO

Santa 'immune' to Covid, can make Christmas rounds: WHO

Silent Night: How coronavirus is killing Christmas

Silent Night: How coronavirus is killing Christmas

Apple iPhone 13 retail box to become slimmer in 2021

Apple iPhone 13 retail box to become slimmer in 2021

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess

This ring can flag Covid-19 even if symptoms are subtle

This ring can flag Covid-19 even if symptoms are subtle

Scientists look to bats for signs of next pandemic

Scientists look to bats for signs of next pandemic

 