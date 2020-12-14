Maharashtra: Two held for allegedly raping 30-year-old woman

Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman at a farm in Jalna district of Maharashtra on December 11, police said.
The accused, Sudhir Suryavanshi andShriram Bankar, had circulated the clip of the incident on social media, an official said.
"The incident occurred last Friday when the victim woman was working at a farm in Tirathpuri village in Ghansawangi tehsil of the district," she said.
A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and criminal intimidation, and under the Information Technology Act.
Black sand-like asteroid dust found in Japan probe box
Santa 'immune' to Covid, can make Christmas rounds: WHO
Silent Night: How coronavirus is killing Christmas
Apple iPhone 13 retail box to become slimmer in 2021
How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess
This ring can flag Covid-19 even if symptoms are subtle
Scientists look to bats for signs of next pandemic