Maharashtra: Two killed, 10 hurt as truck turns turtle on highway

PTI
PTI, Satara,
  • Mar 06 2020, 09:41am ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2020, 14:23pm ist
Representative image

Two persons were killed and 10 injured when a borewell truck turned turtle near Khambataki tunnel on Pune-Satara Highway in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident took place at around 6 am, when the borewell truck was taking a turn at a bend near the tunnel, but hit the concrete railing and flipped over instead, an official said.

"Two persons died on the spot, while three are grievously injured and seven have sustained minor injuries," a station duty officer of the Khandala police station said.

The injured men have been rushed to a hospital in Satara, he added. PTI SPK ARU ARU

