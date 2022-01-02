Maharashtra: Union MoS flags off Kisan Rail

Maharashtra: Union MoS flags off Kisan Rail service, Nanded-Hadapsar express

PTI
PTI, Jalna,
  • Jan 02 2022, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 19:02 ist
Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve flags off first 'Kisan Rail' at Jalna railway station. Credit: PTI photo

Union Minister of State Raosaheb Danve on Sunday flagged off a Kisan Rail service from Jalna as well as the Nanded-Hadapsar express with new coaches and revised timings.

The Kisan Rail service will help the farming community in Maharashtra's Marathwada region get more markets, the MoS for railways said during the event.

He said a survey for track doubling work of the Manmad-Aurangabad route has been taken up, while the doubling of the Aurangabad-Jalna stretch will be looked into in the second phase.

A pit line for maintenance and cleaning of trains in Jalna at a cost of Rs 100 crore is being considered, he added. South Central Ralway additional general manager AK Jain several projects are on the anvil to improve rail infrastructure in Marathwada region, with the focus being on freight and parcel transportation.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Indian Railways
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cannabis edibles to help you diet, not make you high

Cannabis edibles to help you diet, not make you high

Prabhas to return to big screen in 2022 with a bang

Prabhas to return to big screen in 2022 with a bang

The wait for a newer, sturdier Indian athlete to emerge

The wait for a newer, sturdier Indian athlete to emerge

Why set New Year resolutions if future is preordained?

Why set New Year resolutions if future is preordained?

 