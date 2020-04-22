Maharashtra urges Centre to send migrants home: Uddhav Thackeray

In an important development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on urged the Centre to frame guidelines to send migrants stuck in the state due to Covid-19 India lockdown.

Thackeray conveyed this in a video-conference chat with a 5-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) which arrived in the state for an assessment of the Covid-19 management and the lockdown here.

The team had visited Mumbai and Pune.

“If the Centre apprehends that the Covid-19 impact may worsen between April 30-May 15, then the government must consider running special trains to send the migrants back to their native states, for which guidelines must be formed by April-end. I have already raised this issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Thackeray informed the team.

He was speaking with IMCT team members, led by Additional Secretary in Ministry of Food Processing Industry Manoj Joshi, along with Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh.

A press release said that Thackeray has urged that all precautions should be taken for migrants from the starting point till they reach their destinations and are sent to home quarantine to prevent further spread of Covid-19.