Maharashtra: US returnee booked for violating home quarantine order

A 35-year-old man who arrived in Maharashtra's Palghar district from the US last week has been booked for violating the home quarantine order issued to check the spread of coronavirus, police said on Monday.

The man arrived in Vasai area here from USA on March 23 and after his medical examination, he was asked to remain in home quarantine.

However, on March 28, he was found roaming in the locality, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

A case was registered against him on Sunday under IPC Sections 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 188 (act of disobedience committed against orders passed by public servant), and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said.

Prohibitory orders are in force in the district in view of the coronavirus outbreak, he added.