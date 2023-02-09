Maharashtra Vande Bharat to boost religious tourism

Maharashtra Vande Bharat to connect temple towns and pilgrimage places

On a day-long visit to Mumbai on Friday, Modi would flag off the Express trains which originate from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 09 2023, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 23:15 ist
Vande Bharat Express train. Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The two Vande Bharat Express trains - which would be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - would connect major temple towns and pilgrimage places of Maharashtra. It would give a major boost to religious tourism in Maharashtra.

On a day-long visit to Mumbai on Friday, Modi would flag off the Express trains which originate from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 

The two trains are Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train, which would be the ninth and tenth Vande Bharat Express trains. 

The Mumbai-Solapur route would cater to Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune. The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi would cater to Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, Shani Singanapur. The Solapur district is considered the spiritual capital of Maharashtra while Nashik is the pilgrimage capital. 

The Siddheshwar temple (Solapur) is sacred to the Hindus and members of the Lingayat faith. Shri Siddheshwar temple is dedicated to Lord Siddheshwar who has other forms as Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. The Pandharpur (Solapur) houses the Vithoba Temple, known as Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir - dedicated to God Vithoba - a form/incarnation of Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna and his consort Goddess Rakhumai. Besides, there are hundreds of temples in Pandharpur. 

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vande Bharat
Vande Bharat Express
Narendra Modi
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

NDRF saves 6-year-old from debris in quake-hit Turkey

NDRF saves 6-year-old from debris in quake-hit Turkey

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach dead at 94

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach dead at 94

JNUTA holds fest to shed varsity's 'tukde tukde' image

JNUTA holds fest to shed varsity's 'tukde tukde' image

New supercomputer does quintillion calculations in sec

New supercomputer does quintillion calculations in sec

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

 