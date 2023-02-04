This village promises accident insurance to taxpayers

Maharashtra: Village panchayat promises Rs 10L accident insurance coverage to residents if they pay local tax

The decision was taken during a gram sabha meeting held at Panchincholi village located in Nilanga tehsil on Friday

PTI
PTI, Latur,
  • Feb 04 2023, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 16:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

In a bid to increase revenue, the authorities of a village in Maharashtra's Latur district have decided to provide accident insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh to those villagers who completely pay off their tax charged by the local panchayat.

This novel decision was taken during a gram sabha meeting held at Panchincholi village located in Nilanga tehsil on Friday.

Panchincholi sarpanch (village head) Geetanjali Hanumante presided over the meeting, where her predecessor Shrikant Salunkhe proposed a resolution that personal accident insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the villagers on 100 per cent payment of the panchayat tax.

His resolution was welcomed by all members and passed unanimously.

"The population of Panchincholi village is 5,947 and there are around 930 tax payers. This decision was taken to motivate the villagers towards paying their taxes," Salunkhe told PTI.

Some other resolutions aimed at the development of the village were also passed during the meeting, he said.

