Maharashtra villagers 'lift up' new road built under PM Gram Sadak Yojana

In an attempt to highlight poor quality of roads, people from a village in Jalna district of Maharashtra lifted up a stretch of road like a carpet.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

The road was laid under the Prime Minister Rural Road Scheme.

The incident was reported from the Karjat-Hastpokhari village in Ambad tehsil of Jalna.

However, Jalna district officials have not offered any comments so far on the issue.

In the video, the locals were seen rolling up the road like a carpet to expose the shoddy job of the local contractor.

The quick-fix job has triggered several memes on social media platforms.