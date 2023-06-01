Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift up' new road built under PM Gram Sadak Yojana

The rural folk claimed that the thin cloth carpet forms the foundation of the road on which asphalt was poured and levelled to make it appear like a new road

IANS
IANS, Jalna (Maharashtra),
  • Jun 01 2023, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 19:20 ist
Villagers lifting up the road to highlight its poor quality. Credit: Twitter/@AhmedKhabeer_

In an attempt to highlight poor quality of roads, people from a village in Jalna  district of Maharashtra lifted up a stretch of road like a carpet. 

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. 

The road was laid under the Prime Minister Rural Road Scheme. 

The incident was reported from the Karjat-Hastpokhari village in Ambad tehsil of Jalna. 

However, Jalna district officials have not offered any comments so far on the issue. 

In the video, the locals were seen rolling up the road like a carpet to expose the shoddy job of the local contractor. 

The quick-fix job has triggered several memes on social media platforms. 

