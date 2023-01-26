Maharashtra: Villagers take over stage set up for Republic Day events to demand construction of road

Protesting locals occupied a stage and forced authorities to cancel Republic Day programmes to press for their demand for a road in their village in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal on Thursday.
Several residents of Takli village in the district on Wednesday began a hunger strike in front of the sub-divisional office in Umarkhed demanding road connectivity in their area. The locals have alleged that an 8-km road was being built to link their village to Umerkhed but the work stopped midway.
They have been demanding the completion of the road. A video shot at Takli village showed several students and women sitting on the stage where the cultural events were to be held on Thursday. It also showed an official requesting the protesters to move away and let the programmes take place but they stay put.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory
In a 1st, Indian field guns used in R-Day 21-gun salute
BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day
Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try
Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade
Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track
Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?