Maharashtra: Villagers take over stage set up for R-Day

Maharashtra: Villagers take over stage set up for Republic Day events to demand construction of road

Several residents of Takli village in the district on Wednesday began a hunger strike in front of the sub-divisional office in Umarkhed demanding road connectivity in their area

PTI
PTI, Yavatmal,
  • Jan 26 2023, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 19:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Protesting locals occupied a stage and forced authorities to cancel Republic Day programmes to press for their demand for a road in their village in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal on Thursday.

Several residents of Takli village in the district on Wednesday began a hunger strike in front of the sub-divisional office in Umarkhed demanding road connectivity in their area. The locals have alleged that an 8-km road was being built to link their village to Umerkhed but the work stopped midway.

They have been demanding the completion of the road. A video shot at Takli village showed several students and women sitting on the stage where the cultural events were to be held on Thursday. It also showed an official requesting the protesters to move away and let the programmes take place but they stay put.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Republic Day
Maharashtra
India News
Yavatmal

What's Brewing

Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory

Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory

In a 1st, Indian field guns used in R-Day 21-gun salute

In a 1st, Indian field guns used in R-Day 21-gun salute

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try

Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

 