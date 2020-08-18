Maharashtra witnesses record one-day toll of 422 coronavirus deaths

Covid-19: Maha sees record one-day toll of 422 deaths

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 18 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 20:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A record single-day high of 422 Covid-19 deaths has been reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday. With this jump, the state's Covid-19 toll has surged to 20,687.

In the last 24 hours, 11,119 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra, pushing the state's tally of positive cases to 6,15,477.

As many as 9,356 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of discharged patients to  4,37,870. The recovery rate stands at 71.14 percent and the case fatality rate is  3.36 percent.

Out of the total 32,64,384 samples collected for coronavirus testing, 6,15,477 have tested positive (18.85%) till date. Currently, 11,35,749 people are in home quarantine and 38,175 people are in institutional quarantine in the state.

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

